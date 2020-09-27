Can't connect right now! retry
Demi Lovato believes Max Ehrich has ‘bad intentions’ and is ‘sketchy’

American singer and songwriter Demi Lovato wreaked havoc on social media after ending her tumultuous relationship with fiancé Max Ehrich.

After news broke out, new details about the split have been emerging as to why the couple decided to part ways.

According to a report by E! News, things went downhill for the pair after Ehrich flew to Atlanta for a project.

"They were arguing a lot and Demi didn't want him to go without her. There has been a lot of tension and Demi left him to get a clear head,” said the source.

It was further revealed that during their time apart, Lovato realized that "she didn't know who Max truly was and didn't think he had good intentions. There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to."

Another source said: “She doesn't trust him and thinks he's sketchy. She feels he proposed to get attention.”

