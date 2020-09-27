Can't connect right now! retry
Bahawalpur man 'confesses' to killing 70-year-old wife to frame neighbour: police

"I had enmity with my neighbour so I killed my wife and accused him," the man told police. Illustration by Geo.tv/Original image by Johan Cupido/via Unsplash

BAHAWALPUR: A man has "confessed" to killing his 70-year-old wife in a failed bid to frame his neighbour — with whom he had a longstanding rivalry — here in the city's Nowshera Jadeed area, police said Sunday.

According to police, the deceased woman's husband was arrested after he admitted to the crime during questioning.

There were inconsistencies in the statements he provided, police claimed.

The police further claimed the man had himself called helpline 15 to alert authorities to the murder, accusing his neighbour of murdering his wife.

"I had enmity with my neighbour so I killed my wife and accused him," the police quoted the man as saying.

A first information report (FIR) was consequently registered on behalf of the victim's brother.


