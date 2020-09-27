Pakistan assures Azerbijan of support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. — APP/Files

Pakistan on Sunday expressed "deep concern" on the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region after Armenian forces' intensive shelling over the weekend on the civilian population of Azerbaijan.



The Armenian forces have attacked the villages of Terter, Aghdam, Fizuli and Jabrayil region and Pakistan considers it reprehensible and most unfortunate, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

"This could compromise peace and security of the entire region. Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation," it demanded.



"Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence," the FO said.

We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions, the statement added.

Clashes leave at least 23 dead

Arch foes Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of initiating deadly clashes that claimed at least 23 lives over a decades-long territorial dispute and threatened to draw in regional powers Russia and Turkey.

The worst clashes since 2016 have raised the spectre of a fresh war between long-standing rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia which have been locked for decades in a territorial dispute over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Sixteen Armenian fighters were killed and more than 100 wounded in fighting, officials said.

Both sides also reported casualties including at least one Armenian woman and child. Baku said that an Azerbaijani family of five were killed in shelling launched by Armenian fighters.