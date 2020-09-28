Probe launched after human skulls, bones found in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: Police launched investigations after two human skulls and a few bones were found near the Akhtar Colony area within the limits of Defence police station on Sunday.

According to media reports, the area residents informed the police about the presence of body parts in a garbage dump.

Defence police station SHO Muhammad Ali Niazi said two skulls and a few bones were found from the garbage dump in the area.

He added it seemed that the skulls and bones were too old and were dumped by the medical students.

Further investigation was underway.