Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Probe launched after human skulls, bones found in Karachi’s DHA

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

KARACHI: Police launched investigations after two human skulls and a few bones were found near the Akhtar Colony area within the limits of Defence police station on Sunday.

According to media reports, the area residents informed the police about the presence of body parts in a garbage dump.

Defence police station SHO Muhammad Ali Niazi said two skulls and a few bones were found from the garbage dump in the area.

He added it seemed that the skulls and bones were too old and were dumped by the medical students.

Further investigation was underway.

More From Pakistan:

Afghanistan reconciliation council chief Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Islamabad

Afghanistan reconciliation council chief Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Islamabad
Opposition alliance mulls first anti-PTI rally in Quetta next month: report

Opposition alliance mulls first anti-PTI rally in Quetta next month: report
Pakistan assures Azerbaijan of support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Pakistan assures Azerbaijan of support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
No ideological differences within PML-N: Ahsan Iqbal

No ideological differences within PML-N: Ahsan Iqbal
PTI leader gets bail in alleged torture case of Sahiwal female postmaster

PTI leader gets bail in alleged torture case of Sahiwal female postmaster
Pakistani doctor honoured by Saudi Arabia for leading fight against COVID-19

Pakistani doctor honoured by Saudi Arabia for leading fight against COVID-19
Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah to arrive tomorrow on three-day official visit

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah to arrive tomorrow on three-day official visit

Faraz backs Rashid's claims, says PML-N will soon divide into 'multiple factions'

Faraz backs Rashid's claims, says PML-N will soon divide into 'multiple factions'
PML-N lawmaker Jaleel Sharaqpuri denies rumours of being kicked out from party

PML-N lawmaker Jaleel Sharaqpuri denies rumours of being kicked out from party
Jodhpur killing has exposed India's citizenship act: Ramesh Kumar

Jodhpur killing has exposed India's citizenship act: Ramesh Kumar
Suleman Shehbaz claims no notice received from JIT in sugar mills probe

Suleman Shehbaz claims no notice received from JIT in sugar mills probe
Bahawalpur man 'confesses' to killing 70-year-old wife to frame neighbour: police

Bahawalpur man 'confesses' to killing 70-year-old wife to frame neighbour: police

Latest

view all