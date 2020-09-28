Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 28 2020
Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Captain Abdullah Zafar, 25, who was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan. — ISPR 

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan's Shakai Vally, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Monday.

According to the military's media wing, the security troops were patrolling in the area after they had received intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists there.

The soldier, Captain Abdullah Zafar, 25, embraced martyrdom as he led the troops in during the  patrol, the ISPR said, adding that he was a resident of Kohat's Lachi area.

"Area [has been] cordoned off for clearance operation," the ISPR added.

