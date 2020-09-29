Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Web Desk

After Sara Ali Khan, Deepika, more Bollywood stars to be named in drugs case

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

As the Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation is currently underway, many Bollywood stars have been named under the case.

Reports have now revealed that after Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, many other bigwigs from the industry will also be getting named in the substance abuse case.

Republic reported citing sources that the next phase of interrogation will reveal some of the “biggest names in Bollywood”

This comes after earlier an old video from Karan Johar’s party had come under the drugs scanner with many alleging the A-listers in the video had been under the influence of drugs.

However, Johar refuted the claims last week and distanced himself from the entire debacle. 

Deepika Padukone gets an earful from NCB after crying: 'Don't play the emotional card'

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan spills details about their troubled relationship

Sushant Singh case: Investigation to be completed soon as forensic team submits report

Alia Bhatt pens birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor ‘with love’

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish Sunny Kaushal on his 31st birthday

Sara Ali Khan confesses she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

Eleven-year-old Alia Bhatt had a huge crush on Rabir Kapoor when they first met

Saif Ali Khan lashes out at Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Rao over drugs scandal: report

Kangana Ranaut gets criminal case registered against her after recent remarks

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Donald Trump’s tweet against Joe Biden

Deepika Padukone cried numerous times during NCB probe: report

Ajay Devgn, Kajol send love to Nysa on Daughters Day

