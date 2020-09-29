‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’: Anushka elated on Kohli’s IPL win

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma was elated on the match-winning performance of Virat Kohli after the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper led his team to the stunning victory against Mumbai Indians in an important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match on Monday.

“Phew! too exciting game for a pregnant lady. What a team this one,” the ace Bollywood actress wrote on Instagram.

SCREENGRAB/Instagram/Anushka Sharma

Kohli also praised his teammates for the performance.

"Thrilling game of cricket. Proud of the character shown by the team," he wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Sharma lashed out at batting great Sunil Gavaskar, after the latter took a jibe at the Indian cricket captain for his poor performance in IPL match.

The batting great Sunil Gavaskar was caught in the crossfire when he remarked on Kohli’s blunders and said: "He [Kohli] wants to… he knows the more he practises the better he will become. Now there was a lockdown, and he has practised only against Anushka's bowling. That is not going to help him a lot," Gavaskar had said when the RCB skipper was batting.”

The Indian batting great was referring to a video that had gone viral on social media where Kohli was shot by his neighbour, facing throwdowns from Sharma on the terrace of their house.