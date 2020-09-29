Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Sohail Imran

PCB informs Bangladesh remaining Test series impossible to stage this season

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Pakistan and Bangladesh have a Test of their two-match series remaining. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed its Bangladeshi counterpart that it would not be possible to stage the remaining Test of their series during the ongoing 2020-21 season, Geo Super has learnt.

Pakistan and Bangladesh played the first Test of their two-match series in February and were scheduled to return after the Pakistan Super League 2020 in April. However, the Covid-19 pandemic did not allow the plan to go through.

The PCB, upon making contact with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), conveyed that due to the commitments of the national team, the series, which is a part of the ICC Test Championship, will not be completed this season.

As per Geo Super’s sources, the PCB informed the BCB that the Test could be staged during the 2021-22 season, depending on any window in the schedule.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s domestic season is about to start from Wednesday, while the national team is scheduled to host Zimbabwe next month, which will kick-start a series of international assignments that will last up to next summer.

Sources further said that the ICC Test Championship could be extended by a year as several teams have been unable to complete their series due to the Covid-19 inactivity.

