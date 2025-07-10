U18 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan reach semi-final with win over China

Pakistan team sing their national anthem ahead of their Men's U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre in Dazhou on July 8, 2025. —AHF

DAZHOU: Continuing their unbeaten run in the Men's U18 Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan secured a commanding 2-1 victory over China at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Green Shirts got off to a flying start to the high-stakes clash as Hassan Shahbaz netted the opener in just the 11th minute through a field goal.

The scoreline remained intact at 1-0 until halftime despite four penalties shared between the two teams in an eventful second quarter.

The goal drought eventually culminated late in the third quarter when Ali Hanzala doubled Pakistan's lead through another well-executed field goal.

China, however, were quick to pull one back as Jiaxing Lin converted a penalty corner in the same minute.

The hosts then made several efforts to net the equaliser but Pakistan goalkeeper Ghulam Mustafa denied them any chance of forcing their way back into the game, ensuring the scoreline remained intact at 2-1.

The victory extended Pakistan's unbeaten run to four matches as they topped Group A standings with 12 points and a goal difference of 21, scoring 25, while conceding only four.

The Green Shirts will face Malaysia in the semi-final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday.

Pakistan started their Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a ruthless 8-0 victory over Hong Kong before routing Sri Lanka 9-0.

They then faced Bangladesh in their third match and prevailed 6-3, which had put them within touching distance of semi-final qualification.

Squad

Mohammad Usman, Atif Ali, Asam Junaid, Mohammad Abdullah Farooq, Abdullah Awan, Zubair Lateef, Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Ali Taj, Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Hamza, Ali Hanzala, Aamir Sohail, Adeel Afzal, Mohammad Zaman, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Shaheer, Hasan Shahbaz, Yaseen Jamshaid

Team Management

Shafqat Malik (Manager), Mukhtar Ahmed, Touseeq Ahmed, Masood-ur-Rahman (Coaches)