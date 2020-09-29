Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi appointed Special Representative to PM on Religious Harmony

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi speaking at an event. Photo: APP

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has been appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on religious harmony, said a notification from the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, with immediate effect," read the notification. "The appointment of Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi shall be in honorary capacity."

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi is the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and the Muttahida Ulema Board.

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus numbers rising fast in Sindh, warns Murtaza Wahab

Coronavirus numbers rising fast in Sindh, warns Murtaza Wahab
Faisalabad: Locals find 750-pound bomb that may have been dropped during 1965 or 1971 war

Faisalabad: Locals find 750-pound bomb that may have been dropped during 1965 or 1971 war
PM Imran Khan calls for one-year extension in G20 debt relief in address to UN summit

PM Imran Khan calls for one-year extension in G20 debt relief in address to UN summit
PDM to hold first rally to rid Pakistan of 'unconstitutional system' on Oct 11 in Quetta

PDM to hold first rally to rid Pakistan of 'unconstitutional system' on Oct 11 in Quetta
Government drafts rules for manufacturing, using drones

Government drafts rules for manufacturing, using drones
Abdullah Abdullah says time for Pakistan and Afghanistan to 'define a new vision'

Abdullah Abdullah says time for Pakistan and Afghanistan to 'define a new vision'
Over 50,000 students unable to get into Sindh govt colleges as seats run out

Over 50,000 students unable to get into Sindh govt colleges as seats run out
Maryam Nawaz presenting a flawed narrative: Fawad Chaudhry

Maryam Nawaz presenting a flawed narrative: Fawad Chaudhry
NAB granted 14-day physical remand of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif

NAB granted 14-day physical remand of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif
Shahbaz Sharif family’s assets ballooned from Rs2m to Rs7,000m in 30 years: NAB

Shahbaz Sharif family’s assets ballooned from Rs2m to Rs7,000m in 30 years: NAB
PM Imran Khan to address UN session on ‘Financing for Development’ today

PM Imran Khan to address UN session on ‘Financing for Development’ today
Primary schools allowed to resume classes from Sept 30 across Pakistan

Primary schools allowed to resume classes from Sept 30 across Pakistan

Latest

view all