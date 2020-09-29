Maulana Tahir Ashrafi appointed Special Representative to PM on Religious Harmony

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi speaking at an event. Photo: APP

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has been appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on religious harmony, said a notification from the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.



"The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, with immediate effect," read the notification. "The appointment of Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi shall be in honorary capacity."

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi is the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and the Muttahida Ulema Board.

