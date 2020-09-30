Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana silences haters ridiculing her for being brown

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan silenced internet users ridiculing her over her complexion in the most savage way. 

Suhana, on Tuesday, clapped back at her trolls with immense dignity and poise in a detailed post that she wrote about India's obsession with lighter skinned girls.

She took to Instagram to share screenshots of how people send her mean comments about her beautiful dusky complexion, calling her kaali [dark].

Along with the post, she wrote: “There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old," the star kid said.

"Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't," she continued.

"Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism," Suhana concluded.

