PM Imran Khan directs for early repatriation of Nawaz Sharif from London

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday issued directions to use all legal means to bring back PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from the UK after which the Foreign Office and the Federal Investigation Agency were assigned the task to take necessary actions in this regard, The News reported Wednesday.

This important decision was taken in a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by PM Imran Khan a day before an important hearing at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding Nawaz Sharif’s petitions in Al Azizia and Avenfield Properties references.

Read more: Not possible to return to Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif informs IHC



The IHC had asked the government to inform the court on the next hearing (today) about the process of execution of warrants through the UK foreign ministry.

In the light of PM Imran’s directions, the government tasked FO and FIA with bringing Nawaz back and decided to write a fresh letter to the British government for repatriation of the PML-N leader who is staying in London since November.

Expressing their indignation, the federal ministers said instead of admitting their mistakes, the PML-N leaders were making the national institutions controversial.

IHC asks govt to ensure Nawaz’s return

On September 22, the IHC told the government that it allowed a convict, Nawaz Sharif, to go abroad without informing the court hence now it was up to it to take steps to ensure the PML-N supremo returns to the country.

Addressing the bench comprising IHC Justices Aamer Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar had said the Foreign Office implemented without delay the court-issued non-bailable arrest warrants through the Pakistan High Commission in the UK on September 17.

Read more: 'This movement will not stop,' Maryam Nawaz vows after Shehbaz Sharif's arrest

"The federal government allowed the convicted criminal to go abroad," Justice Kayani had observed.

Justice Farooq had said it was the government that put Nawaz's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) and later removed it from there as well.

"The government should have at least informed this court," the judge had said. "We have to make a decision on the appeal and we are waiting for the appearance [of the convict].

"We will not pass an order seeking the return of a convicted man. You gave him permission to go abroard hence it's up to you now to take steps to ensure his return.

"In Pakistan, a convicted man left the country and no one bothered to ask or tell the court," the IHC had lamented.