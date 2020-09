An image of a person in handcuffs. Photo: file

SIALKOT: Police on Wednesday said they arrested an Indian spy for crossing over illegally to Pakistan.



According to Sialkot police, Indian national Hareender Singh was arrested from Kundanpur village in Sucheet Garh sector.



Shortly after the arrest, the suspect was shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.



Cantt police have registered a case against Hareender Singh under the Foreigner Act.