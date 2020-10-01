‘Desi La La Land’: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor instead of Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor could be a perfect fit for the roles of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar recently made quite a few startling statements about her fellow actors in the industry.

From auditioning Ranveer Singh to sweeping the floors of Seema Pahwa’s house, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, laid it all out in front of Neha Dhupia in a recent interview.

During the course of the chat, the actor also revealed which Bollywood stars she would like to cast for a desi version of Damien Chazelle’s La La Land.

Bhumi suggested that the power couple of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor be a perfect fit for the roles of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

La La Land released back in 2017 and had swept the Academy Awards the following year in major categories including Best Directing.