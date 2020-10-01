Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

‘Desi La La Land’: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor instead of Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor could be a perfect fit for the roles of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar recently made quite a few startling statements about her fellow actors in the industry.

From auditioning Ranveer Singh to sweeping the floors of Seema Pahwa’s house, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, laid it all out in front of Neha Dhupia in a recent interview.

During the course of the chat, the actor also revealed which Bollywood stars she would like to cast for a desi version of Damien Chazelle’s La La Land.

Bhumi suggested that the power couple of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor be a perfect fit for the roles of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

La La Land released back in 2017 and had swept the Academy Awards the following year in major categories including Best Directing. 

More From Bollywood:

MS Dhoni to produce mythological sci-fi web series following retirement

MS Dhoni to produce mythological sci-fi web series following retirement
NCB clarifies, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor ‘not given clean chit’

NCB clarifies, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor ‘not given clean chit’
Bhumi Pednekar was scared while auditioning Ranveer Singh as casting director

Bhumi Pednekar was scared while auditioning Ranveer Singh as casting director
Abhishek Bachchan ecstatic as cinemas across India start to reopen

Abhishek Bachchan ecstatic as cinemas across India start to reopen
Mumbai Police summons Anurag Kashyap in sexual assault case

Mumbai Police summons Anurag Kashyap in sexual assault case
Amitabh Bachchan wears green ribbon as he reveals he is now a pledged organ donor

Amitabh Bachchan wears green ribbon as he reveals he is now a pledged organ donor

Nora Fatehi responds to claims about Terence Lewis sexually harassing her in viral video

Nora Fatehi responds to claims about Terence Lewis sexually harassing her in viral video
Sara Ali Khan claims Sushant Singh wasn’t faithful with her during relationship: report

Sara Ali Khan claims Sushant Singh wasn’t faithful with her during relationship: report

Sonu Sood receives UNDP accolade, joining the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson

Sonu Sood receives UNDP accolade, joining the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson
Arbaaz Khan takes online trolls to court for dragging him in Sushant Singh case

Arbaaz Khan takes online trolls to court for dragging him in Sushant Singh case
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana silences haters ridiculing her for being brown

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana silences haters ridiculing her for being brown

Indian actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead at his residence in Mumbai

Indian actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead at his residence in Mumbai

Latest

view all