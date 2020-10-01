Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Oct 01 2020
NCB clarifies, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor ‘not given clean chit’

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

This came following news of Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor being named in the drugs case

Numerous claims had been circulating about Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor being a given a clean chit in the drug abuse case.

Refuting those claims, Narcotics Control Bureau said on Wednesday that the reports making rounds have no truth to them.

KPS Malhotra, NCB, said in a statement cited by DNA India: "News article regarding possible clean chit to those examined by NCB is devoid of the facts and truth. The necessary rebuttal is being issued to the concerned.”

This came following the news of the stars named in the drugs case being given a clean chit.

Earlier, Sara, Shraddha, Deepika and her former manager Karishma Prakash were interrogated by the NCB on Saturday for five hours where none of them accepted the use of drugs.

