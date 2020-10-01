Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Burewala assistant commissioner has school guard 'beaten up' upon being asked for identification

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

BUREWALA: The city's assistant commission (AC) on Thursday had his guards allegedly thrash a school's security guard after he asked the AC to identify himself.

A CCTV footage shows Burewala Assistant Commissioner Rana Aurangzeb arriving at the school with armed guards. The school's security guard, in the video, can be seen stopping and talking to him after which the entourage accompanying Aurangzeb shove the school's security guard and thrash him.

Aurangzeb filed an FIR against the security guard in which he said that the man had misbehaved with him and interfered in the performance of his duties as a public servant.

The Burewala school security guard can be seen shoved to the side by the assistant commissioner's guards. Photo: CCTV footage screengrab

The school administration, on the other hand, said the security guard checked Aurangzeb's temperature as he arrived at the school and asked who he was. At this, the guards accompanying the AC assaulted the school's security guard.

Aurangzeb, on the other hand, stated that he did not enter classrooms with armed guards, adding that the school's guard had stopped him from entering the premises after he identified himself.

The AC said that he was again asked questions while he was leaving the school.

More From Pakistan:

Accountability court orders seizure of Nawaz Sharif's property in Toshakhana case

Accountability court orders seizure of Nawaz Sharif's property in Toshakhana case
Nawaz Sharif taking revenge from Pakistan through his speeches: Shibli Faraz

Nawaz Sharif taking revenge from Pakistan through his speeches: Shibli Faraz
Maryam Nawaz rules out dialogue with govt, refuses to recognise current 'set-up'

Maryam Nawaz rules out dialogue with govt, refuses to recognise current 'set-up'
Currency rates in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling rates on October 1

Currency rates in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling rates on October 1
Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020: Simple steps to fill online form

Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020: Simple steps to fill online form
Can no longer remain quiet on dual standards of accountability in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif in CWC meeting

Can no longer remain quiet on dual standards of accountability in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif in CWC meeting
PM Imran Khan’s UNGA speech viewed more times on YouTube than Modi's, Trump's

PM Imran Khan’s UNGA speech viewed more times on YouTube than Modi's, Trump's

5 PML-N members kicked out of party, others issued show-cause notices

5 PML-N members kicked out of party, others issued show-cause notices
Who is eligible for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

Who is eligible for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?
Who can apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

Who can apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?
PCB apologises for poor production quality in first game of National T20 Cup

PCB apologises for poor production quality in first game of National T20 Cup
How to apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020

How to apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020

Latest

view all