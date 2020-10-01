Burewala assistant commissioner has school guard 'beaten up' upon being asked for identification

BUREWALA: The city's assistant commission (AC) on Thursday had his guards allegedly thrash a school's security guard after he asked the AC to identify himself.



A CCTV footage shows Burewala Assistant Commissioner Rana Aurangzeb arriving at the school with armed guards. The school's security guard, in the video, can be seen stopping and talking to him after which the entourage accompanying Aurangzeb shove the school's security guard and thrash him.



Aurangzeb filed an FIR against the security guard in which he said that the man had misbehaved with him and interfered in the performance of his duties as a public servant.



The Burewala school security guard can be seen shoved to the side by the assistant commissioner's guards. Photo: CCTV footage screengrab

The school administration, on the other hand, said the security guard checked Aurangzeb's temperature as he arrived at the school and asked who he was. At this, the guards accompanying the AC assaulted the school's security guard.



Aurangzeb, on the other hand, stated that he did not enter classrooms with armed guards, adding that the school's guard had stopped him from entering the premises after he identified himself.



The AC said that he was again asked questions while he was leaving the school.

