Priyanka Chopra demands justice as yet another horrific rape case jolts India

Priyanka Chopra has joined the voices seeking an end to the appalling rape culture prevalent in India.

The global icon reacted to the news of the Balrampur gang-rape incident on Thursday in a heartbreaking note.



The starlet condemned the brutal rape of a 22-year-old college student saying, "More horrific news from #Balrampur. Each rape is not just another number. There is a family behind it which has to live with the horror forever."

She added, "Each of us must live with these unabated acts of brutality and hang our heads in shame that we failed our women. Collectively."

The actress had earlier demanded justice for the Hathras rape case in a similar Instagram post.

"The disrespect and abuse, The frustration and anger, The sadness and helplessness, These emotions replay on loop. Why the hate? Are the parents raising boys listening? Is the law mute to the screams? How many more Nirbhayas? How many more years?" Pee Cee had posted.