Demi Lovato feels Max Ehrich aimed to ‘use her name’ for career hopes

Even though Demi Lovato has already kicked her ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich to the curb, the singer has only recently begun to understand the extent of Ehrich’s intentions and how he only intended to use her in order to further his career.

For the unversed, the alleged biggest reason behind Demi’s breakup with Max was as a result of the latter’s ongoing “conflicts.” This is what highlighted red flags for the singer and made her question Max’s intentions and conclude that he was not being “genuine” with her.

A source from People magazine explained, "It was very hurtful to Demi when she realized that Max's intentions weren't genuine. Breaking off the engagement was not an easy decision."

The source also went on to say, "trying to further his career by using her name behind her back," as a result of that, "it was hard for [her] to admit she made a mistake when it came to Max."