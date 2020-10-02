Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato feels Max Ehrich aimed to ‘use her name’ for career hopes

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Demi Lovato feels Max Ehrich aimed to ‘use her name’ for career hopes

Even though Demi Lovato has already kicked her ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich to the curb, the singer has only recently begun to understand the extent of Ehrich’s intentions and how he only intended to use her in order to further his career.

For the unversed, the alleged biggest reason behind Demi’s breakup with Max was as a result of the latter’s ongoing “conflicts.” This is what highlighted red flags for the singer and made her question Max’s intentions and conclude that he was not being “genuine” with her.

A source from People magazine explained, "It was very hurtful to Demi when she realized that Max's intentions weren't genuine. Breaking off the engagement was not an easy decision."

The source also went on to say, "trying to further his career by using her name behind her back," as a result of that, "it was hard for [her] to admit she made a mistake when it came to Max."

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber is pregnant!! Justin Bieber leaves fans into frenzy with cryptic post

Hailey Bieber is pregnant!! Justin Bieber leaves fans into frenzy with cryptic post
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston ‘were a little nervous’ for risqué Fast Times table read

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston ‘were a little nervous’ for risqué Fast Times table read
Former PM demands Prince Harry be stripped of royal title due to exploitative behavior

Former PM demands Prince Harry be stripped of royal title due to exploitative behavior
Scott Disick spotted with new girl days after split with Sofia Richie

Scott Disick spotted with new girl days after split with Sofia Richie
Victoria Beckham opens up about origins of her nickname ‘Posh Spice’

Victoria Beckham opens up about origins of her nickname ‘Posh Spice’
'Dirilis: Ertugrul' most widely watched series: PM Imran Khan

'Dirilis: Ertugrul' most widely watched series: PM Imran Khan
Jennifer Lopez praised over ‘unmatched global appeal’ at the People’s Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez praised over ‘unmatched global appeal’ at the People’s Choice Awards
Chrissy Teigen breaks down reminiscing upon the loss of her third child: ‘How can this be real’

Chrissy Teigen breaks down reminiscing upon the loss of her third child: ‘How can this be real’
‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ actress Esra Bilgic posts a cryptic note about ‘love, faith and life’

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ actress Esra Bilgic posts a cryptic note about ‘love, faith and life’
Full list of nominees of 'People's Choice Awards 2020' out now

Full list of nominees of 'People's Choice Awards 2020' out now

Actor Latif Munna passes away after brief illness

Actor Latif Munna passes away after brief illness

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for looking desperate in search of TV projects

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for looking desperate in search of TV projects

Latest

view all