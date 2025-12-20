Timothée Chalamet drops rap collab with EsDeeKid after viral rumours

Timothée Chalamet has finally shut down viral rumours that he secretly performs as British rapper EsDeeKid — but fans still got a surprise.

The actor and the rapper are now officially collaborators.

On Friday, Chalamet and EsDeeKid shared a short clip on Instagram teasing a remix of EsDeeKid’s song 4 Raws. In the video, Chalamet appears unmasked and confident, walking alongside EsDeeKid, who remains hidden.

The Dune star raps about his upcoming movie Marty Supreme, his high-profile life and his longtime rap nickname, Lil’ Timmy Tim.

“Trying to stack $100 million, girl got $1 billion, what the fuck what a wonderful feeling,” Chalamet raps in the clip. He continues with flashy lines about fame, adding, “My life is an opera, look at the Oscars, look at the groupies, look at the movies, look at the triple-A girl gon’ choose me.”

Chalamet has often spoken about his love for hip-hop, and his performance on the remix shows he’s more than just joking around. While playful, his flow surprised fans and quickly sparked buzz online.

The unexpected collaboration arrives as Chalamet continues promoting Marty Supreme, part of a busy awards-season stretch for the actor.

Although he missed out on an Oscar win last year for A Complete Unknown, he could still take home a Grammy. The film’s soundtrack is nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

While theories linking Chalamet and EsDeeKid appear to be over, Hollywood alter egos remain a hot topic, with other stars also exploring secret creative personas.