Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

No decision to close Sindh's schools, says Saeed Ghani amid rising coronavirus cases

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani addressing a press conference in Karachi, on October 02, 2020. — Facebook screengrab/SaeedGhaniPPP

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani on Friday termed reports about the closure of schools in the province as "baseless", as authorities begin imposing micro smart lockdowns in Karachi.

"No decision has been made to shut down schools," he said, addressing a press conference along with PPP leader Waqar Mehdi.

The education minister said that the citizens should follow the government-issued coronavirus safety protocols.

"We have imposed a micro lockdown for now. People should not force the government to impose a complete lockdown," the education minister said.

The development comes after several areas in Karachi were put under a micro smart lockdown following an increase in coronavirus cases, including Creek Vista Apartments Block A, Phase VIII, DHA, Askari III, Civil Lines, Saddar, and Manghopir.

Sindh registered 400, 311 and 361 coronavirus cases on September 29, September 30 and October 1, respectively, up from 242, 278 and 251, on September 25, 26 and 27.

The province has recorded a total of 137,467 coronavirus infections, more than 2,500 deaths, and over 130,000 recoveries, according to official statistics.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the government was mulling over filing an appeal against the decision announced in the Baldia Town factory fire case — which led to the death of 260 labourers.

"Some people have not been indicted in the case," Ghani said.

Speaking about Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Ghani said that the party issues the same statements as Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The prime minister is so indifferent to the people of Sindh that he did not, even once, came to inquire about their condition," Ghani added.


More From Pakistan:

40,000 litres of petrol spilled as tanker from Karachi overturns in Kohat

40,000 litres of petrol spilled as tanker from Karachi overturns in Kohat
PM Imran Khan appoints former K-Electric CEO Tabish Gohar as aide on power

PM Imran Khan appoints former K-Electric CEO Tabish Gohar as aide on power
Pakistan denies reports of Pakistan Army fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia

Pakistan denies reports of Pakistan Army fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia
What are the terms and conditions for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

What are the terms and conditions for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?
PM Imran Khan wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from coronavirus

PM Imran Khan wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from coronavirus
Over 100 restaurants closed in Karachi for violating coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

Over 100 restaurants closed in Karachi for violating coronavirus SOPs: NCOC
Ban on Nawaz Sharif: PML-N should move court to reverse PEMRA's decision, Chaudhry says

Ban on Nawaz Sharif: PML-N should move court to reverse PEMRA's decision, Chaudhry says
Weather in Pakistan: Hot and dry spell to continue

Weather in Pakistan: Hot and dry spell to continue
Karachi will get 50 new fire tenders by January: Ismail

Karachi will get 50 new fire tenders by January: Ismail
COVID-19: 100 Pakistanis stranded in India return home

COVID-19: 100 Pakistanis stranded in India return home
Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020: PSIC application form

Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020: PSIC application form
COVID-19: Sindh govt imposes micro smart lockdown in Karachi's Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III

COVID-19: Sindh govt imposes micro smart lockdown in Karachi's Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III

Latest

view all