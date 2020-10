KOHAT: A tanker carrying 40,000 litres of petrol from Karachi overturned in Kohat, spilling all of it on the road.



The tanker overturned at the city's Kotal Pahar point, forcing authorities to close the road. The oil tanker was on its way from Karachi and was supposed to arrive in Peshawar with the petrol.



Two police officials stand by as the tanker carrying 40,000 litres of petrol lies on the ground. Photo: Geo News reporter Yasir Shah

Video footage and pictures taken by this correspondent showed petrol gushing out from the damaged tanker and spilling out onto the road.