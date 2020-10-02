Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Govt finalises preparations to hold special CSS exams by December

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Candidates busy in writing answers to their written CSS examinations. Photo: file 

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has finalised preparations to hold the special Central Superior Service (CSS) exams in December this year, sources told Geo News on Friday.

PM Imran Khan had, on May 4, issued directions for the special CSS exams to be held this year. The Establishment Division sources revealed to Geo News that a summary has been sent to the federal cabinet and the prime minister for approval to hold the exams this December.

The exams will be held for 188 vacancies for Grade 17 officers. These 188 vacancies have not been filled over the past four years.

According to the special quota assigned to residents of Balochistan, 48 seats have been allocated for people from the province. Forty-one seats have been allocated for Sindh's interior areas and Sindh's urban areas, 19 seats. 

Twenty-two seats have been allocated for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 22 seats while 16 seats have been allocated for the former FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan areas.

Two seats have been allocated for Azad Kashmir residents and 39 seats have been allocated in accordance with the Punjab minorities quota.

The CSS exams will be held under the administration of the Federal Public Service Commission.

PM Imran Khan approves CSS exams to fill 188 vacancies

Earlier this year, PM Imran Khan had approved the Special CSS exams to fill 188 vacancies. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, Shehzad Arbab, had written on Twitter:

"Balochistan 49, Rural Sind 41, Urban Sind 19, KP 22, ex Fata/GB 16 & AJK 2. We truly believe in giving equal opportunities to all federating units.”

While speaking in Geo News programme Capital Talk, Arbab said the exam was likely to be conducted by year-end.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan reopens Kartarpur corridor in wake of 'overall improvement in COVID-19 situation'

Pakistan reopens Kartarpur corridor in wake of 'overall improvement in COVID-19 situation'
Enemies of the army are enemies of Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan

Enemies of the army are enemies of Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan
PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 2

PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 2
Government acquires 86% land for Diamer-Bhasha dam

Government acquires 86% land for Diamer-Bhasha dam
PML-N recommends Nawaz Sharif against coming to Pakistan: Pervaiz Rashid

PML-N recommends Nawaz Sharif against coming to Pakistan: Pervaiz Rashid
PEMRA directs TV channels to stop coverage of motorway rape case

PEMRA directs TV channels to stop coverage of motorway rape case
Gold rate in Pakistan sees increase by Rs300 per tola on October 2

Gold rate in Pakistan sees increase by Rs300 per tola on October 2
PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari tests positive for coronavirus

PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari tests positive for coronavirus
40,000 litres of petrol spilled as tanker from Karachi overturns in Kohat

40,000 litres of petrol spilled as tanker from Karachi overturns in Kohat
No decision to close Sindh's schools, says Saeed Ghani amid rising coronavirus cases

No decision to close Sindh's schools, says Saeed Ghani amid rising coronavirus cases
PM Imran Khan appoints former K-Electric CEO Tabish Gohar as aide on power

PM Imran Khan appoints former K-Electric CEO Tabish Gohar as aide on power
Pakistan denies reports of Pakistan Army fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia

Pakistan denies reports of Pakistan Army fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia

Latest

view all