Shah Rukh Khan blasted over fairness cream ads while daughter Suhana fights colourism

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana revealed how she has always been called ‘ugly’ and ‘kaali’

King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is getting slammed on social media soon after his daughter Suhana posted a meaningful post about being a victim of racism.

Turning to her Instagram, the 20-year-old star kid revealed how she has always been called ‘ugly’ and ‘kaali’ over her skin tone by her fellow Indians.

"I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't,” Suhana wrote.

Soon after, social media users slammed her about her father and why she hadn’t been questioning him while he endorsed several fairness creams.

One user wrote: “Daughter is a victim of racism for her dusky skin color and wants to end colorism while dad endorses fairness creams because you know fairness = success. How unfortunate paradox is that!”

“Next generation of nepotism products should first smash their patriarchy before woke activism related PR articles,” added another.

“Awww Suhana appreciate your Apartheid concerns but don't you want to ask your Dad BA of Fair and Handsome?” a third chimed in.