Court approves bail for PML-N's Nehal Hashmi, sons in police scuffle case

A case against the Nehal Hashmi and his sons were registered for abusing, scuffling with and beating policemen. Photo: File

A court in Karachi on Saturday granted bail to Nehal Hashmi and his sons in a case related to the PML-N leader’s family scuffling with and beating up police officials.

The bail has been granted by the Judicial Magistrate East against bonds of Rs20,000 each.

Nehal Hashmi's family, police scuffle in Karachi

On Friday night, police officials and Nehal Hashmi's family had gotten into a scuffle in the city's Malir Town area, with the former PML-N senator's son accusing police officials of attacking him and his mother.

The police had detained Hashmi and one of his sons, Naseer Hashmi, following the incident.

FIR No 324/20 was registered against the PML-N leader and two of his sons at the Saudabad Police Station on behalf of Saudabad SHO Rana Haseeb for abusing, scuffling with and beating cops.

The fight took place near Malir's busy Saudabad area, with the police saying that Nehal Hashmi's family had been involved in an altercation with another party when it intervened.

Police officials said that when they tried to break up the fight, the senator's family tore the uniforms of the personnel.

In a video if the incident, Hashmi can seemingly be heard saying: "You are beating him, you are beating my son. Who are you?"



Meanwhile, his son says: "The police tried to come near my family. When I tried to stop them, they broke my phone."

"They attacked my sister and mother," his son adds.

In a video statement issued late in the night, the PML-N leader's daughter, Ayesha Hashmi, said, "We were dragged into someone else's matter. They misbehaved with me and my mother."

She said policemen in plainclothes subjected her brother, Naseer Hashmi, to torture and humiliated her family.

"Police tortured my 17-year-old brother also," she said.

Terming the incident a private matter for the Hashmi family, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said the party has nothing to do with it.

The former Sindh governor said it would be premature to say anything until Nehal Hashmi and his family stated their viewpoint on the issue.