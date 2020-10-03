Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Oct 03 2020
Kareena Kapoor shares updates on her pregnancy

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, has shared with fans updates on her pregnancy, saying ‘five months and going strong’.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz star who celebrated her 40th birthday recently, treated her fans with a beautiful selfie and shared updates on her pregnancy.

Kareena wrote, “5 months and going strong.”

The actress looked radiant as she flaunted her five months pregnancy glow.

According to Indian media, Kareena is currently in Delhi with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

