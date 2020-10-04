Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 04 2020
Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Scott Disick, Sofia Ritchie brush romance under the rug after messy split 

Sofia Ritchie is making sure she has cleansed her life off all her toxic exes, specially Scott Disick.

The 22-year-old model is brushing her ugly past with Disick under the rug suggesting that she will never look back in an iconic move.

After Disick was spotted getting cozy at a dinner date with Bella Banos, Ritchie made sure to unfollow him on Instagram, shunning him gracefully.

The snub appears to be mutual as even Disick clicked on the unfollow button after his former ladylove indulged in some PDA with Jaden Smith.

On October 1, the Flip It Like Disick star stepped out to get dinner with Banos at Nobu in Malibu, California.

A source told E!News, “They have hung out a few times now in the last couple weeks and have been quietly seeing each other.

“It’s been a fun distraction for Scott and he feels good to be out in the dating game again,” the source shared.

“Scott doesn’t want anything serious, but they are having fun. He likes Bella’s energy and thinks she has a great personality," added the insider.

Disick and Ritchie parted ways after a three-year on and off romance in May.

