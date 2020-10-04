Kangana Ranaut asks 'who cornered Sushant Singh Rajput' after AIIMS forensic report

Kangana Ranaut is not the one to be silenced easily and the actress is not letting her voice die down in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.



The actress reacted strongly after the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruled out the possibility that Sushant was murdered in its forensic report.

Taking to Twitter, the Panga actress said that Sushant was cornered to such an extent that he found dying easier than living.

“He spoke openly about his fall out with Yashraj films, it’s a known fact that he was banned by many big production houses, many of his films were dumped which looked like an evident conspiracy. He begged people on social media and told them he is being thrown out of film industry," Kangana tweeted.

She further questioned who was isolating and blackmailing the late actor.

“His family complained to cops about the threat to his life way before he died, he wanted to live but quit films, he wanted to settle in Coorg but who blackmailed him? Who cornered him in a way that dying was easier than living? Morally and legally abetment of suicide is a murder," she wrote in another tweet.

Earlier also, Kangana had condemned the AIIMS report in a strong manner.

“Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS," she stated.