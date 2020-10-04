Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood has a drug problem but ‘not everyone is involved’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has finally broken his silence on the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput as well as the drug nexus that has rocked the industry to its core.

Turning to Instagram, the Padman actor said that there was quite a lot of negativity surrounding him which has been making it difficult for him to comprehend his feelings.

“With the help of films, we have tried to communicate and educate the world about our country’s cultures and values. Whenever there was a sentiment by the masses which had to be addressed, the film industry makes sure to talk about it with the help of their movies,” Akshay said in the video.

"The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shook the entire nation and has highlighted a lot of issues which have hurt us as well. This has also allowed us to reflect on our thought processes, because of this the film industry has also started taking care of issues which weren’t of primary concern,” he went on to say.



He further touched on the topic of the drug abuse case, admitting that while there is a problem in the industry, it doesn’t involve every single person who is a part of it.

"I have full faith in law enforcement authorities and courts as they will carry out the proceedings rightfully. I also have faith in every person in the film industry who would cooperate with them,” he said.

"It’s a request to my fans to not defame the industry. This is not right. I am personally a strong believer in the strength of the media. I request the media to do their work rightfully but please maintain sensitivity in reporting as one negative comment can ruin someone’s reputation for their whole life,” he added.