Sunday Oct 04 2020
Karachi University Business School extends MBA, Executive MBA evening form submission date

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

A picture of the Karachi University Business School (KUBS) campus. Photo: MeraPK

KARACHI: The Karachi University Business School (KUBS) extended its last date for submission of admission forms in its Masters of Business Administration and Executive MBA evening programmes till October 6, The News reported.

The admissions are available in Masters of Business Administration (18-months and 30-months) in Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Islamic Banking and Finance, Finance and Investments, Project and Industrial Management. The KUBS is also offering admissions in Executive MBA evening programme (30-months).

Interested candidates submit the admission form after downloading it from the university’s online portal. The admission processing fees of Rs3000 can be submitted at any UBL branch through an online generated fee voucher which is also available on the KU’s website.

Originally published in The News

