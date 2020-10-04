Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Mumbai Police reacts to murder theory being rubbished in Sushant Singh death case

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Mumbai police reacts to murder theory being rubbished in Sushant Singh death case

With AIIMS findings baffling previous law enforcement agents, Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh recently came forward and gave his candid thoughts regarding the direction of the case, as well as the way the CBI was made to intervene on their ongoing investigation upon court orders.

During an interview with PTI the city officer spoke about how ‘vindicated’ the entire police force feels with AIIMS findings.

He was quoted saying, "We all stand vindicated by these findings of AIIMS. The court didn't find any fault with our investigation."

For the unversed, Shushant’s family turned to Patna police station after they became frustrated with the slow pace of investigation being carried out by the Mumbai police force.

After that began a high stakes political drama, the courts took action and effectively transferred the case out to an independent governmental body, the CBI.

Param Bir Singh believes, "Without knowing anything about our investigation and without having seen our report some vested interests criticised our investigation.” He even pointed out how doctors at Cooper Hospital also received flack despite their promptness in the investigative process. 

More From Bollywood:

Video: Disha Patani’s dance on Tiger Shroff’s debut song ‘Unbelievable’ goes viral

Video: Disha Patani’s dance on Tiger Shroff’s debut song ‘Unbelievable’ goes viral
Sushant Singh death: Soni Razdan slams Kangana Ranaut on Twitter

Sushant Singh death: Soni Razdan slams Kangana Ranaut on Twitter
Nora Fatehi shares her experience on 'India’s Best Dancer', welcomes Malaika Arora

Nora Fatehi shares her experience on 'India’s Best Dancer', welcomes Malaika Arora
Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal getting ‘entrapped’ by NCB: Prasad

Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal getting ‘entrapped’ by NCB: Prasad
Bhumi Pednekar wants to her voice to educate the public about climate change

Bhumi Pednekar wants to her voice to educate the public about climate change
Anurag Kashyap wasn’t in India at the time of incident, says lawyer

Anurag Kashyap wasn’t in India at the time of incident, says lawyer

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about working towards putting an end to child abuse

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about working towards putting an end to child abuse
Aamir Khan explains why he initially turned down his ‘3 Idiots’ role

Aamir Khan explains why he initially turned down his ‘3 Idiots’ role
Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood has a drug problem but ‘not everyone is involved’

Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood has a drug problem but ‘not everyone is involved’

Aishwarya Rai reveals what makes her and Abhishek Bachchan argue endlessly

Aishwarya Rai reveals what makes her and Abhishek Bachchan argue endlessly

Kangana Ranaut asks 'who cornered Sushant Singh Rajput' after AIIMS forensic report

Kangana Ranaut asks 'who cornered Sushant Singh Rajput' after AIIMS forensic report

Was Ranbir Kapoor the reason behind Katrina Kaif's breakup with Salman Khan?

Was Ranbir Kapoor the reason behind Katrina Kaif's breakup with Salman Khan?

Latest

view all