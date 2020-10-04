Anushka Sharma shares latest dazzling photo as she expects her first baby

Indian star Anushka Sharma looked stunning in her latest photo she posted after announcing she was pregnant with her first baby with cricketer Virat Kohli.



The Sui Dhaaga actress turned to Instagram and shared her monochrome photo with two heart emoticons.

Anushka looked stunning in the dazzling picture as she flashes her smile at the camera.



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans and it has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, parents-to-be Anushka and Virat had announced in August that they were expecting their first baby.