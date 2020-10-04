Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma shares latest dazzling photo as she expects her first baby

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Anushka Sharma shares latest dazzling photo as she expects her first baby

Indian star Anushka Sharma looked stunning in her latest photo she posted after announcing she was pregnant with her first baby with cricketer Virat Kohli.

The Sui Dhaaga actress turned to Instagram and shared her monochrome photo with two heart emoticons.

View this post on Instagram

&

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka looked stunning in the dazzling picture as she flashes her smile at the camera.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans and it has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, parents-to-be Anushka and Virat had announced in August that they were expecting their first baby.

More From Bollywood:

Video: Disha Patani’s dance on Tiger Shroff’s debut song ‘Unbelievable’ goes viral

Video: Disha Patani’s dance on Tiger Shroff’s debut song ‘Unbelievable’ goes viral
Mumbai Police reacts to murder theory being rubbished in Sushant Singh death case

Mumbai Police reacts to murder theory being rubbished in Sushant Singh death case
Sushant Singh death: Soni Razdan slams Kangana Ranaut on Twitter

Sushant Singh death: Soni Razdan slams Kangana Ranaut on Twitter
Nora Fatehi shares her experience on 'India’s Best Dancer', welcomes Malaika Arora

Nora Fatehi shares her experience on 'India’s Best Dancer', welcomes Malaika Arora
Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal getting ‘entrapped’ by NCB: Prasad

Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal getting ‘entrapped’ by NCB: Prasad
Bhumi Pednekar wants to her voice to educate the public about climate change

Bhumi Pednekar wants to her voice to educate the public about climate change
Anurag Kashyap wasn’t in India at the time of incident, says lawyer

Anurag Kashyap wasn’t in India at the time of incident, says lawyer

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about working towards putting an end to child abuse

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about working towards putting an end to child abuse
Aamir Khan explains why he initially turned down his ‘3 Idiots’ role

Aamir Khan explains why he initially turned down his ‘3 Idiots’ role
Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood has a drug problem but ‘not everyone is involved’

Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood has a drug problem but ‘not everyone is involved’

Aishwarya Rai reveals what makes her and Abhishek Bachchan argue endlessly

Aishwarya Rai reveals what makes her and Abhishek Bachchan argue endlessly

Kangana Ranaut asks 'who cornered Sushant Singh Rajput' after AIIMS forensic report

Kangana Ranaut asks 'who cornered Sushant Singh Rajput' after AIIMS forensic report

Latest

view all