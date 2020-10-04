PDM rally scheduled for Oct 11 deferred to Oct 18

In this file photo, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s Raja Parveez Ashraf addresses a press conference along with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (2nd L), and Maulana Ghafoor Haideri (4th L) and others after a PDM meeting in Islamabad. — Online

The first rally of the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement due to take place in Quetta on October 11 has been rescheduled.



The rally will now take place on October 18.

The new date was announced by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Haideri added that a separate rally by the JUI-F that was to take place in Quetta on October 25 has also been postponed. No alternate date was provided.

PDM has been established by 11 Opposition parties seeking to oust the incumbent government over its "failures in all sectors".



The alliance has appointed its first head, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to lead the campaign against the government.



The decision was made in a virtual meeting of the alliance's steering committee held on Saturday and announced by PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal. The leader will change on a rotation basis and the duration of appointment will be determined soon.

Earlier today, science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Opposition's PDM is more like the "Pakistan incitement movement" and is about to fizzle out before taking off.

“This movement is nearing its end before taking off. Their narrative is so flawed it’s full of holes. No one believes in it,” said the minister, at a press conference in Karachi.



