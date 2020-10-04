Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

PDM rally scheduled for Oct 11 deferred to Oct 18

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

In this file photo, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s Raja Parveez Ashraf addresses a press conference along with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (2nd L), and Maulana Ghafoor Haideri (4th L) and others after a PDM meeting in Islamabad. — Online

The first rally of the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement due to take place in Quetta on October 11 has been rescheduled.

The rally will now take place on October 18.

The new date was announced by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Haideri added that a separate rally by the JUI-F that was to take place in Quetta on October 25 has also been postponed. No alternate date was provided.

PDM has been established by 11 Opposition parties seeking to oust the incumbent government over its "failures in all sectors".

The alliance has appointed its first head, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to lead the campaign against the government.

Read more: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman appointed PDM's first leader

The decision was made in a virtual meeting of the alliance's steering committee held on Saturday and announced by PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal. The leader will change on a rotation basis and the duration of appointment will be determined soon.

Earlier today, science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Opposition's PDM is more like the "Pakistan incitement movement" and is about to fizzle out before taking off.

“This movement is nearing its end before taking off. Their narrative is so flawed it’s full of holes. No one believes in it,” said the minister, at a press conference in Karachi.


More From Pakistan:

In 'Karachi solidarity rally', PPP demands an end to ethnic politics

In 'Karachi solidarity rally', PPP demands an end to ethnic politics
Opposition's 'Pakistan incitement movement' about to fizzle out before taking off: Fawad Chaudhry

Opposition's 'Pakistan incitement movement' about to fizzle out before taking off: Fawad Chaudhry
AJK to reimpose coronavirus lockdown 'before situation gets out of hand'

AJK to reimpose coronavirus lockdown 'before situation gets out of hand'
Nawaz Sharif has taken Opposition politics into 'blind alley': Shibli Faraz

Nawaz Sharif has taken Opposition politics into 'blind alley': Shibli Faraz
Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
Those spewing venom against Pakistan will never be forgiven: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah

Those spewing venom against Pakistan will never be forgiven: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah
Coronavirus: Nine marriage halls, 171 restaurants sealed for violating safety measures in Karachi

Coronavirus: Nine marriage halls, 171 restaurants sealed for violating safety measures in Karachi
Fearing a second coronavirus wave, PM Imran Khan urges Pakistanis to wear masks in public

Fearing a second coronavirus wave, PM Imran Khan urges Pakistanis to wear masks in public
Islamabad Police arrest 7 alleged drug dealers, seize more than 21kg heroin

Islamabad Police arrest 7 alleged drug dealers, seize more than 21kg heroin
Karachi University Business School extends MBA, Executive MBA evening form submission date

Karachi University Business School extends MBA, Executive MBA evening form submission date
PMC bill: Medical experts, Sindh health department warn of countrywide protests

PMC bill: Medical experts, Sindh health department warn of countrywide protests
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage after nearly 7 months

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage after nearly 7 months

Latest

view all