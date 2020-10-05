Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Taapsee Pannu hits out at the press, hopes for ‘real news’ to be covered in the future

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

'Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf,' said Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been continuously calling out the Indian press over the unfair coverage of Bollywood’s drug nexus as well as Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The Thappad actor is hitting out at the media once again as she turned to Twitter with a brutal swipe at reports regarding the controversies the industry has been engulfed with.

“Now that theatres are allowed to open with 50% occupancy its only fair to expect some ‘news’ channels to focus 50% more towards ‘real’ news,” wrote Taapsee.

“Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf. We can take over from here on. #SharingCaring,” she added. 

More From Bollywood:

Kajol recalls the heartbreak of going through two miscarriages

Kajol recalls the heartbreak of going through two miscarriages

Ananya Panday is unperturbed by the hate, negativity and trolling against her

Ananya Panday is unperturbed by the hate, negativity and trolling against her
Tamannaah Bhatia hospitalized after contracting coronavirus

Tamannaah Bhatia hospitalized after contracting coronavirus

Anushka Sharma shares latest dazzling photo as she expects her first baby

Anushka Sharma shares latest dazzling photo as she expects her first baby
Video: Disha Patani’s dance on Tiger Shroff’s debut song ‘Unbelievable’ goes viral

Video: Disha Patani’s dance on Tiger Shroff’s debut song ‘Unbelievable’ goes viral
Mumbai Police reacts to murder theory being rubbished in Sushant Singh death case

Mumbai Police reacts to murder theory being rubbished in Sushant Singh death case
Sushant Singh death: Soni Razdan slams Kangana Ranaut on Twitter

Sushant Singh death: Soni Razdan slams Kangana Ranaut on Twitter
Nora Fatehi shares her experience on 'India’s Best Dancer', welcomes Malaika Arora

Nora Fatehi shares her experience on 'India’s Best Dancer', welcomes Malaika Arora
Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal getting ‘entrapped’ by NCB: Prasad

Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal getting ‘entrapped’ by NCB: Prasad
Bhumi Pednekar wants to her voice to educate the public about climate change

Bhumi Pednekar wants to her voice to educate the public about climate change
Anurag Kashyap wasn’t in India at the time of incident, says lawyer

Anurag Kashyap wasn’t in India at the time of incident, says lawyer

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about working towards putting an end to child abuse

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about working towards putting an end to child abuse

Latest

view all