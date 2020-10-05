Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Salman Khan shocked by astrologer's reply over his future wedding date

Bollywood’s most renowned Bachler and heartthrob Salman Khan received the shock of his life after he candidly inquired about his future marriage prospects during a discussion with an astrologer on the Big Boss 14 stage.

The astrologer in question, Pandit Janardan has initially been brought in to give an analysis of the contestant’s outward personalities and inner character.

After finishing off his analysis on Nikki Tamboli, the religious scholar was quizzed about Salman’s prospects for marriage and the astrologer had the most candid of replies.

Janardan looked the actor dead in the eyes and simply claimed, “Aage aisa koi yog nahi ban raha na? (No such possibility is there in future?).”

Taking a que from Salman’s flabbergasted expression the astrologer also went on to say, “No, not at all.”

With this comment, Salam burst out in fits of laughter on the set and exclaimed, “Arre waah, shaadi ke chance khatam (Wow, all chances of marriage are over now).”

