Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Spike in coronavirus cases during winter can be avoided if SOPs are followed: Asad Umar

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

Minister Asad Umar emphasises on monitoring of disease prevalence and containment measures in morning session of NCOC meeting. Photo: File

Federal minister Asad Umar urged the public on Monday to comply with the coronavirus standard operating procedures(SOPs) to ensure cases of the infection do not spike during the winter season.

The minister made the observation during the daily situational briefing held at the NCOC in Islamabad. During the session, the NCOC was briefed that non-compliance of mask-wearing and social distancing may lead to a rise in the spread of the coronavirus.

“Monitoring of disease prevalence and containment measures are important,” said minister Umar, adding that wearing face masks is “key” to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The morning session observed that marriage halls and restaurants are turning into major centres for the spread of the disease. The forum also lauded the education sector for their efforts in complying to the health guidelines and protocols.

The emphasis on the SOPs comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his apprehensions about a possible second wave of coronavirus in Pakistan that can be triggered by the onset of winter. He urged people to strictly ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Thanking God for saving the country from the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter, the premier said that Pakistan has been spared from "the worst effects of COVID-19".

“There is a fear onset of winter could result in 2nd wave. I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike. All offices and educational institutions must ensure masks are worn,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Both the calls come as Pakistan lifted the coronavirus restrictions in August after the country reported a steady decline in cases of the novel infection.

The educational institutions including seminaries in the country were also reopened last month after a six-month break amid concerns of implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols and fears of a second wave of the virus.

So far the country has reported 315,260 coronavirus cases and 6517 deaths from the coronavirus disease.

More From Pakistan:

Shahbaz Sharif complains of 'inhuman treatment' by NAB officials in jail

Shahbaz Sharif complains of 'inhuman treatment' by NAB officials in jail
'Happy birthday PM Imran Khan': Twitter wishes premier on his birthday

'Happy birthday PM Imran Khan': Twitter wishes premier on his birthday
Mohammad Zubair appointed Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's spokesperson

Mohammad Zubair appointed Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's spokesperson
FIR lodged against Nawaz Sharif for 'criminal conspiracy'

FIR lodged against Nawaz Sharif for 'criminal conspiracy'
Syllabus for MDCAT 2020 entry test to be conducted by NUMS

Syllabus for MDCAT 2020 entry test to be conducted by NUMS
Accountability court indicts Zardari in Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply references

Accountability court indicts Zardari in Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply references
Karachi: JPMC resumes air ambulance service after over 2 decades

Karachi: JPMC resumes air ambulance service after over 2 decades
CSS exams 2021 registration in Pakistan to begin from today

CSS exams 2021 registration in Pakistan to begin from today
Chohan claims 80% of Maryam Nawaz's Twitter following is 'fake'

Chohan claims 80% of Maryam Nawaz's Twitter following is 'fake'
PDM to bring political revolution in Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PDM to bring political revolution in Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb
PDM rally scheduled for Oct 11 deferred to Oct 18

PDM rally scheduled for Oct 11 deferred to Oct 18
President Alvi to visit Kuwait on Monday to condole death of emir Sheikh al-Sabah

President Alvi to visit Kuwait on Monday to condole death of emir Sheikh al-Sabah

Latest

view all