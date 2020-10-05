Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi becomes highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket during 2020

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Oct 05, 2020

Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket during ongoing National T20 Cup. Picture PCB

KARACHI: Continuing his superb form, Pakistan’s young pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has surpassed Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan as leading T20 wicket-taker in the ongoing calendar year, 2020.

Afridi achieved this feat on Monday during his domestic side KP’s National T20 Cup match against Sindh. Shaheen finished with 5 for 21.

This takes his T20 wickets tally in the year to 36, three more than Afghanistan’s spinner Rashid Khan.

Read more: Abdullah Shafiq becomes first Pakistani to score centuries on T20, first-class debuts

With Rashid remains in action during Indian Premier League and Shaheen’s business in National T20 continues, the race between these two is likely to pace up in days to come.

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, both with 31 wickets each, are following Rashid Khan on the table.

The 5-fer against Sindh on Monday was his career’s 4th 5 wicket haul. Only Lasith Malinga has more T20 5-fers. The Sri Lankan fast bowler has five 5-wicket hauls to his credit.

Shakeeb Al Hasan and David Wiese have also 4 five wickets haul to their T20 career credit.

This was also Shaheen’s third 5-wicket haul of the year. No other player has more than one 5-fer in the on going year.

