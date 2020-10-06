Neha Kakkar planning to get married to longtime friend Rohanpreet Singh this month?

Neha Kakkar has taken the internet by storm after it was reported that she is getting married to longtime friend and singer Rohanpreet Singh this month.



A few reports doing the rounds on the internet have claimed that Kakkar will be tying the knot with Singh on October 24.

It all started when Singh and Kakkar worked on a music video together and the latter shared a video snippet showing the two lip-synching the song Challa.

Singh also shared a picture with Kakkar captioned, “Shukar Hai Mere Rabba!”

The picture received lots of comments and people left congratulatory messages on the post.

Kakkar was previously linked to TV host Aditya Narayan and the two were even said to be saying their vows soon.

However, all of that turned out to a promotional stunt.

Meanwhile, a friend of Neha’s reportedly told Bollywood Hungama that the singer’s marriage rumours are completely bogus.

“No she’s not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. I don’t know why Neha allows herself to be a part of such cheap publicity gimmicks. And more importantly, how and why do the media fall for it repeatedly?” the anonymous friend said.

Talking about her friend Aditya Narayan earlier, Kakkar told Times of India, "Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness.”