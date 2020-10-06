Aamir Khan recalls being slammed as a 'one-film wonder' after back-to-back flops

While Aamir Khan is called Mr. Perfectionist in the present era, there was a time when the actor was rejected miserably in the industry during the early days in his career.

Aamir was even called a 'one-film wonder' because he could not deliver a single hit for a very long time.



Due to his 'sinking career', he ‘would come home and cry’ hysterically after facing immense rejections and failures.

The actor articulated his thoughts on his journey to stardom while interacting with the students of Bennett university where he likened his career to being stuck in quicksand at that time.

“After Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, I signed about eight or nine films on the basis of stories as the directors were all new and unknown at that time. These films started bombing and I was called ‘one film wonder’ by the media. My career was sinking. It felt like I was in a quicksand. I was very unhappy. I used to come home and cry,” he told the students.

"Within the first two years of QSQT, I experienced the weakest stage of my life. The films I had signed started releasing and flopping one after the other. So, I was like, ‘I am finished. There’s no way I can survive this onslaught’, since I knew how bad my other unreleased films were,” Aamir said.

The actor then went on to reveal that it was that breaking point when he decided to end his career wherein he thought he will not sign on the dotted line till he gets a “great director, great script, and a great producer."

In an interview to Hindustan Times earlier, Aamir had said, “At the time, I felt I was working with people I couldn’t connect with. I didn’t know how to get out of that situation. I had committed to some films, so I couldn’t have gotten out of doing them. I did those movies, but I was unhappy. At that traumatic time, I made a promise to myself to not do a film till I was satisfied (with the script).”