Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Richa Chadha files defamation suit against Payal Ghosh in Anurag Kashyal assault case

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Richa Chadha had distanced herself from the controversy and condemned the remarks made by Payal Ghosh

Indian film star Richa Chadha has filed a suit against Payal Ghosh for maligning her name in an interview where she accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault.

Issuing a statement, Richa had distanced herself from the controversy and condemned the remarks made by Payal.

She has now filed a defamation suit against the accuser for tarnishing her name.

As per a source cited by Times of India: “The matter was listed on Monday in the Bombay High Court. The court was informed by advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar (Richa’s lawyer) that the defendants had been served the suit, but none of them had appeared before the court. The court has directed that the matter be listed on October 7 and has asked for the documents to be served on the defendants once again.”

Talking to Bombay Times, Richa’s lawyer revealed: “Since the matter is sub judice, I can’t say much. But I believe that the statements against Richa Chadha are defamatory and can affect any self-respecting woman. I am sure justice will be done.”

