Tuesday Oct 06 2020
Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai dies in car accident

Najeeb Tarakai averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name. Photo: Twitter/ICC

Afghanistan's top-order batsman, Najeeb Tarakai, succumbed to his injuries following a car accident last week, the country's cricket board confirmed on Tuesday.

"ACB and Afghanistan cricket loving nation mourns the heart breaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked," Afghanistan Cricket Board said on Twitter.

The 29-year old cricketer had played in one T20I and 12 ODIs for Afghanistan, primarily as an opening batsman. His T20I best of 90 came against Ireland in 2017.

According to the details given on International Cricket Council's website, Tarakai averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name. After being the top scorer for Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza Cricket League last year, he joined Mis Ainak Knights squad in their run to the finals last month.

