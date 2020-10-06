Iulia Vantur's video riding on Salman Khan’s favourite horse takes the internet by storm

Iulia Vantur video riding on Salman Khan’s favourite takes the internet by storm

Indian star Salman Khan new flame Iulia Vantur's video riding beau’s favourite horse at his Panvel farmhouse has taken the internet by storm.



Taking to Instagram, Iulia Vantur posted her horse-riding video and captioned it, “Riding into the week like..”

Salman Khan, who has resumed his shooting after six months, and his family and close friends including Iulia Vantur stayed at the Panval farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown.

Khan’s new flame had been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the farmhouse.