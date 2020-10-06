Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Iulia Vantur's video riding on Salman Khan’s favourite horse takes the internet by storm

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Iulia Vantur video riding on Salman Khan’s favourite takes the internet by storm

Indian star Salman Khan new flame Iulia Vantur's video riding beau’s favourite horse at his Panvel farmhouse has taken the internet by storm.

Taking to Instagram, Iulia Vantur posted her horse-riding video and captioned it, “Riding into the week like..”

The video has taken the internet by storm and has been loved by the fans.

Salman Khan, who has resumed his shooting after six months, and his family and close friends including Iulia Vantur stayed at the Panval farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown.

Khan’s new flame had been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the farmhouse.

More From Bollywood:

Sanjay Dutt sparks health concerns after latest photo comes to surface

Sanjay Dutt sparks health concerns after latest photo comes to surface
Shahid Kapoor slashes salary to keep ‘Jersey’ on floors

Shahid Kapoor slashes salary to keep ‘Jersey’ on floors
Tamannaah Bhatia staying ‘optimistic’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Tamannaah Bhatia staying ‘optimistic’ after testing positive for COVID-19
Richa Chadha files defamation suit against Payal Ghosh in Anurag Kashyal assault case

Richa Chadha files defamation suit against Payal Ghosh in Anurag Kashyal assault case
‘There is nothing worse on TV than The Kapil Sharma Show': Mukesh Khanna

‘There is nothing worse on TV than The Kapil Sharma Show': Mukesh Khanna
Pooja Bhatt says the word ‘rape’ being loosely used, damages sexual abuse discourse

Pooja Bhatt says the word ‘rape’ being loosely used, damages sexual abuse discourse

Sonu Nigam reacts to Bollywood drugs nexus case: 'It is not my world'

Sonu Nigam reacts to Bollywood drugs nexus case: 'It is not my world'
Aamir Khan recalls being slammed as a 'one-film wonder' after back-to-back flops

Aamir Khan recalls being slammed as a 'one-film wonder' after back-to-back flops

Neha Kakkar planning to get married to longtime friend Rohanpreet Singh this month?

Neha Kakkar planning to get married to longtime friend Rohanpreet Singh this month?

Netflix India screens three 'Bad Boy' episodes after legal row

Netflix India screens three 'Bad Boy' episodes after legal row
Taapsee Pannu is like a kid who ‘goes back to school’ after resuming work

Taapsee Pannu is like a kid who ‘goes back to school’ after resuming work
Audio leak of AIIMS doctor gives rise to murder theories regarding Sushant Singh

Audio leak of AIIMS doctor gives rise to murder theories regarding Sushant Singh

Latest

view all