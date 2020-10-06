Karachi coronavirus hotspot areas increase to 26

KARACHI: The coronavirus hotspots across the city rose to 26, according to the Sindh health department, as cases of the novel infection continue to rise across the city.



Over 170 coronavirus cases were reported over the last 24 hours in Karachi. According to the provincial health department, Karachi district central's hotspot areas rose to eight in the city whereas four areas from district Malir have been declared as hotspots. Five areas each of the city's district Korangi and East have been included in the COVID-19 hotspot areas.



Two areas each of district south and district west were included among the coronavirus hotpot areas. The active number of COVID-19 cases in Karachi have climbed to 2,162. The city reported 170 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, disclosed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.



COVID-19 claims 8 lives, infects 298, including 170 from Karachi

In Sindh, eight more patients of the novel coronavirus lost their lives, causing the death toll to rise to 2531 as 298 new cases emerged when 9754 samples were tested raining the tally to 138,891.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the COVID-19 death rate has risen to 1.8%. He added that 369 more patients recovered overnight, raising the number of patients recovered so far to 131,831. The recovery rate stands at 95%.

The chief minister revealed that 9754 samples were tested across the province against which 298 new cases were detected, which constitutes a 3% detection rate. He added that so far 1,426,236 tests have been conducted which detected 138,891 cases, which gave an overall 10% detection rate.

Currently, 4529 patients are under treatment for the infection, of the 4250 in are undergoing it in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 273 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 182 patients was stated to be critical, while 25 patients had been shifted to ventilators.

According to the chief minister, out of 298 patients in Sindh, 170 have been detected in Karachi, including 64 from district south, 55 from district east, 21 from district central, 13 from district Korangi, 12 from district Malir and five from district West. Larkana has 24 cases, Kashmore 13, Hyderabad 12, Jamshoro nine, Matiari seven, Dadu, Naushehroferoze and Sukkur three each, Badin, Qambar, Shikarpur and Tando Allahayr reported two cases each whereas Shaheed Benazirabad reported one COVID-19 case.

