KP relaxes dress code restrictions in govt schools for winter season

A student walks with her mother to school amid foggy weather in Lahore on December 21, 2022. — AFP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department on Saturday instructed authorities concerned to relax dress code restrictions in government schools across the province during the winter season.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department wrote a letter to officials in the District Education Commission, asking them to end the policy of wearing specific winter clothing during the winter season.

In the letter, it has been directed that school administrations must allow students to wear sweaters and gloves of any colour and avoid forcing them to come to school with a specific dress code.

The decision was taken to ensure all students’ protection, including those who were unable to buy new or school-recommended winter clothes.

The development came as winter began prevailing across the country. According to a weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather over the past 24 hours remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while extremely cold conditions prevailed in the mountainous areas.

Smog persisted in a few plain districts of Punjab and KP, it added.

The Met Office said it recorded minimum temperatures in Skardu -11 degrees Celsius, Leh -9°C, Gilgit -6°C, Ziarat, Babusar, Gopis, and Kalat -4°C, Astore -3°C, while Quetta recorded -2°C.