PTI to protest outside IHC over continued denial of meeting with jailed Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters protest in Islamabad, November 26, 2024. — Reuters

CM Sohail Afridi summons parliamentary meeting tomorrow.

PTI KP spokesperson vows response to "unlawful actions".

Minister says meeting with Imran could be allowed on Dec 2.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter spokesperson Adeel Iqbal has said that the party has decided to protest outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on December 2.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News on Saturday, he said that KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has arrived in Peshawar and summoned a parliamentary committee meeting tomorrow (Sunday).

"During the meeting, the chief minister will brief the participants on the situation outside Adiala jail. This time, there will be a well-defined strategy for meeting the PTI founder," he added.

Iqbal said that the PTI would respond to "any unlawful actions taken against them", asserting that the days of "those violating the Constitution were numbered".

The PTI’s plans for a protest outside the IHC come just two days after Afridi, for the eighth time since his election as the KP chief minister, was not allowed a meeting with the PTI founder in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

Speaking to the media at the Gorakhpur checkpoint on November 27, the KP chief minister said that the party was left with its "last option" after "adopting all legal and democratic courses" to ensure a meeting with Khan inside the prison.

He also staged a 16-hour-long sit-in outside the Adiala Road, demanding a one-on-one meeting with the former prime minister.

CM Afridi then approached the IHC to seek permission to meet the PTI founder; however, he was unable to meet the chief justice.

"We were not heard. We received a message from the chief justice saying he cannot meet us," he told the media at the time.

The PTI founder's sister, Aleema Khan, on Friday filed a contempt of court petition against the Adiala jail superintendent over a failure to comply with an earlier court order regarding a meeting with the former premier.

Later the same day, State Minister for Law Aqeel Malik said that a meeting with Khan could be allowed next Tuesday (December 2) after considering the current security situation.

"It was possible that either one of his [PTI founder] sisters or one of his lawyers might be allowed to meet him," while speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath".

Claiming that the PTI was seeking a meeting of a political nature, he said that no political discussion took place when people used to meet PML-N President Nawaz Sharif during his incarceration.