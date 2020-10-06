Gen Bajwa inaugurates state-of-the-art Software Technology Park in Gilgit: ISPR

Gen Bajwa speaks at the inauguration of the Software Technology Park in Gilgit. Photo: ISPR

GILGIT: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a visit to the city on Tuesday to inaugurate a state-of-the-art Software Technology Park, said a statement by the ISPR.

"#COAS visited Skardu and Gilgit today. On arrival at Skardu, COAS was briefed on latest situation and operational preparations of FCNA troops deployed along #LOC. Interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated their high morale, operational readiness," read a statement from the ISPR.



"COAS emphasised to ensure highest levels of readiness for effectively responding to emerging threats. COAS also visited Gilgit and inaugurated state of the art Software Technology Park, an initiative of Special Communication Organisation (SCO). The facility will help create environment for research and innovation in the fields of #IT and defence communication by honing and harnessing the skills of our brilliant youth," stated the ISPR.



The ISPR said that the software park will serve as a " trigger for development of cyber industry" in the area and that the establishment of IT clusters in remote areas will contribute to greater digitisation and development of these areas.



The ISPR elaborated that the facility will help create an environment for research and innovation in the fields of IT and defence communication.

