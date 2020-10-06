Can't connect right now! retry
Police to exhume Dr Maha Ali's body on October 15

Dr Maha Ali. — Geo.tv/Files

HYDERABAD: Dr Maha Ali's body will be exhumed on October 15, a notification said Tuesday.

As per the notification, the exhumation will take place at 11:00am on October 15. The SHO Gizri Police Station Karachi has been ordered to make all the necessary arrangements for the process.

A five-member medical board has already been formed in this regard.

The judicial magistrate had ordered for Dr Maha's grave to be exhumed at the request of Dr Maha's father, Asif Shah.

Dr Maha Ali had allegedly taken her own life by shooting herself at her residence in Karachi one-and-a-half month ago.

Karachi police term Dr Maha Ali's death a suicide

The city police had earlier declared Dr Maha Ali's death a suicide. The woman doctor had allegedly shot herself at a bungalow in an upscale Karachi neighbourhood in August.

“Twenty-four-year-old Dr Maha Ali was under severe depression when she returned from duty that day (Wednesday) and ended her life,” SSP South Sheraz Nazir said while sharing the details of the investigations carried out so far.

Nazir said the deceased's sister and father were at home when the incident took place, and they discovered her body.

The police official said that the circumstances and evidence collected so far concluded that she died by suicide.

He added that police have arrested two people who allegedly provided her with the weapon which she used to end her life.

Police said Dr Maha Ali was under "severe mental stress" and spoke about suicide.

According to a police source, she was driven to the act due to alleged torture from a friend.

Originally from Mirpurkhas, Dr Maha Ali rented a house in the Defence Housing Authority's Phase IV area a few days ago and moved there along with her father and sisters.

She was working at a private hospital in the upscale Clifton area.

On Wednesday, she was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre around 11:30pm with a critical injury where she died at 2:50am during treatment.

