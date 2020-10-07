Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt resumes shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali picked the film exactly where it was left off

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is putting the past behind her and looking ahead as she heads back on sets to prove her worth in the industry.

The Raazi star is reportedly back on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai and is working from dusk till dawn.

Talking to Mid-Day, a source claimed: "To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning."

"Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup,” the source said further.

"A 50-member team, including the cast, has been hand-picked for this schedule that will see Sanjay sir wrap up Alia's scenes. While television actor Shantanu Maheshwari had filmed his song before the lockdown, the shoot of two more tracks is on the cards,” they added.

More From Bollywood:

Saif Ali Khan feels ‘guilty’ for not giving Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan as much time as Taimur

Saif Ali Khan feels ‘guilty’ for not giving Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan as much time as Taimur
Hrithik Roshan lauds Katrina Kaif's incredible work ethics in rare interview

Hrithik Roshan lauds Katrina Kaif's incredible work ethics in rare interview
Salman Khan remembers music composer Wajid Khan in heartwarming video

Salman Khan remembers music composer Wajid Khan in heartwarming video
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana sparks frenzy after latest picture goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana sparks frenzy after latest picture goes viral

Shabana Azmi attacks Kangana Ranaut: ‘Poor girl says things just to stay in the news’

Shabana Azmi attacks Kangana Ranaut: ‘Poor girl says things just to stay in the news’
Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother Anil Devgan died last night

Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother Anil Devgan died last night
Malaika Arora admires Nora Fatehi after she resumes shooting of 'India’s Best Dancer'

Malaika Arora admires Nora Fatehi after she resumes shooting of 'India’s Best Dancer'
AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta is ignoring calls by Sushant Singh’s lawyers

AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta is ignoring calls by Sushant Singh’s lawyers
Sanjay Dutt sparks health concerns after latest photo comes to surface

Sanjay Dutt sparks health concerns after latest photo comes to surface
Iulia Vantur's video riding on Salman Khan’s favourite horse takes the internet by storm

Iulia Vantur's video riding on Salman Khan’s favourite horse takes the internet by storm
Shahid Kapoor slashes salary to keep ‘Jersey’ on floors

Shahid Kapoor slashes salary to keep ‘Jersey’ on floors
Tamannaah Bhatia staying ‘optimistic’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Tamannaah Bhatia staying ‘optimistic’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all