Watch: PAF aircraft land on Islamabad-Lahore motorway

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets participated in a landing exercise at the Islamabad-Lahore motorway on Wednesday.



Fighter jets along with trainer aircraft from various Squadrons of PAF, participated in the exercise.

Pictures of the PAF fighter jets landing on the motorway went viral on social media. After landing on the carpeted road, the aircraft were refueled before taking off for their respective bases.



A PAF Mirage aircraft landing on the motorway. Photo: PAF

"PAF regularly undertakes road runway operations as part of its operational preparedness plan. Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam acknowledged the close coordination and support of various civil and military departments especially National Highway Authority, FWO and Motorway Police, whose assistance played an instrumental role in conduct of this exercise," said the PAF in a statement.



A PAF F-7P aircraft taking off from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway. Photo: PAF

According to the air force, the aim of the exercise is "utilization of vast network of highways for conducting air operations during warlike situations."

Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services, Murad Saeed, was the chief guest at the occasion. On his arrival at the venue, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding , Central Air Command.