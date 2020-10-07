Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: PAF aircraft land on Islamabad-Lahore motorway

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets participated in a landing exercise at the Islamabad-Lahore motorway on Wednesday.

Fighter jets along with trainer aircraft from various Squadrons of PAF, participated in the exercise.

Pictures of the PAF fighter jets landing on the motorway went viral on social media. After landing on the carpeted road, the aircraft were refueled before taking off for their respective bases.

A PAF Mirage aircraft landing on the motorway. Photo: PAF

"PAF regularly undertakes road runway operations as part of its operational preparedness plan. Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam acknowledged the close coordination and support of various civil and military departments especially National Highway Authority, FWO and Motorway Police, whose assistance played an instrumental role in conduct of this exercise," said the PAF in a statement.

A PAF F-7P aircraft taking off from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway. Photo: PAF

According to the air force, the aim of the exercise is "utilization of vast network of highways for conducting air operations during warlike situations."

Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services, Murad Saeed, was the chief guest at the occasion. On his arrival at the venue, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding , Central Air Command.

More From Pakistan:

Makhdoom Amin Fahim's son Jalil-uz-Zaman acquitted on Rs15 million plea bargain

Makhdoom Amin Fahim's son Jalil-uz-Zaman acquitted on Rs15 million plea bargain
Information technology will play critical role in making Pakistan self-reliant: PM Imran Khan

Information technology will play critical role in making Pakistan self-reliant: PM Imran Khan
PDM's plan includes 'going to Islamabad', says JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

PDM's plan includes 'going to Islamabad', says JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

MDCAT 2020: How to download NUMS roll number slips

MDCAT 2020: How to download NUMS roll number slips
Gen Bajwa visits family of colonel martyred in Tank operation

Gen Bajwa visits family of colonel martyred in Tank operation
SC turns down Sindh govt plea to extend detention of accused in Daniel Pearl murder case

SC turns down Sindh govt plea to extend detention of accused in Daniel Pearl murder case
UK publication mistakes satirical piece on PM Imran Khan for news

UK publication mistakes satirical piece on PM Imran Khan for news
Sedition case: Capt Safdar, PML-N workers no-show at police station for 'fear of arrest'

Sedition case: Capt Safdar, PML-N workers no-show at police station for 'fear of arrest'
Two MQM workers convicted in Baldia factory fire case file appeal in SHC

Two MQM workers convicted in Baldia factory fire case file appeal in SHC
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to 'try' to register case against PM Imran Khan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to 'try' to register case against PM Imran Khan
Govt working to ensure timely payment of media employees' salaries: Faraz

Govt working to ensure timely payment of media employees' salaries: Faraz
Ninth class exams in Quetta scheduled for Oct 8 postponed on account of Chehlum

Ninth class exams in Quetta scheduled for Oct 8 postponed on account of Chehlum

Latest

view all