Pakistan to kickstart training in bid to revive women's football

KARACHI: In an attempt to resume football activities for women, the Pakistan Football Federation has invited 30 players for Women’s National Team camp in Lahore this month.



The camp will be held in Lahore from 26th October to 1st November which will be followed by the National Women Football League.

A source in PFF confirmed that players have been informed about the camp and it's purpose is to resume football activities in the country and rebuild the national women's football team ahead of future events.

Pakistani women footballers have not participated in any major activity since January 2020 when the National Women Championship concluded. Since then, a few of them, however, have remained busy in individual training in their respective cities.

It is worth mentioning that the global body of Football, FIFA, had earlier announced a special grant for all members, of which $500,000 is for activities related to women football.

Players invited for the National Women Football camp include experienced player Hajra Khan along with Kiran Qureshi, Sahar Zaman, Mishal, Aliha Aladin, Dahlia Farooq, Fatima Baloch, Nina Zehri, Aliza, Eshal, Khadija Kazmi, Nisha, Rameen, Rubina, Bibi Aziz, Ghazala Aamir, Kafia Karim, Sara Khan, Shahida Amin, Zulfia Nazir, Aaliya Sadiq, Abiha Haider, Asma Usman, Dua Gillani, Maria Jamila, Mehnaz Shah, Rafia Parveen, Sahar Zaman, Shumaila Sattar, and Fatima Ansari.

The camp will be supervised by Daniel Limones, the technical director of the Pakistan Football Federation. The PFF, meanwhile, is also working to appoint a full-time coach for Pakistan’s women team.