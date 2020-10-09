Women cricketers to train at Karachi's Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Center

Photo: AFP

All 27 women cricketers on Saturday will begin their training at Karachi's Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Center.

The players and support staff gathered from their respective cities after being tested negative for the Covid-19 and checked-in at a local hotel in Karachi where they all were tested for a second time.

The test results are expected by Friday evening and until then, players will remain in isolation individually. Once tested negative, the players will regroup in a bio-secure bubble.

During the camp, the players and player support personnel will undergo a third round of testing to ensure their health and safety.

Training will kick off with Azam Khan and Kamran Hussain coaching the cricketers in absence of newly appointed head coach David Hemp.

Hemp is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on October 18 and is likely to join the camp in Karachi on the 21st for the last phase of the camp.

The cricketers are also scheduled to play three ODIs and four T20 practice matches during the camp.

The 27 cricketers participating in the camp are Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana Khan, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Meanwhile, sources say that a triangular tournament for women is being planned for next month in Rawalpindi in a bid to start the domestic season.